Two men arrested following 'hazardous drone operation' near Boston airport

A pair of Massachusetts men are facing criminal charges after operating what authorities described as a "hazardous drone operation" near Boston's Logan Airport.

The Boston Police Department said an unmanned aircraft system was detected flying Saturday night "dangerously close" to the airport. Officers were then dispatched to the abandoned Long Island Medical Campus where they attempted to make contact with three suspects who they said fled on foot.

Robert Duffy, 42, and Jeremy Folcik, 32. were ultimately taken into custody. However, authorities said a third person believed to be involved is still at large.

"The two suspects were transported to District A-1 for booking," the Boston Police Department said in a statement. "A continued search for the third suspect, believed to have fled the island in a small vessel, was conducted by officers and the Massachusetts State Police."

Authorities said Duffy and Folcik face charges of trespassing, with additional fines or charges potentially forthcoming. The Boston Police Department also reminded recreational drone users of the importance of obeying federal safety guidelines.

This comes at a time when there have been numerous recent reports of mysterious drone sightings in states on the East Coast, with some people speculating that the drones may be part of a foreign plot. Public officials have said investigators are unsure of where the drones came from or who they belong to, but maintain that there is no known threat to public safety.