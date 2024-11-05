What’s needed to secure a victory in the presidential election

It’s Election Day in the U.S. and millions of Americans are flocking to the polls.

That’s in addition to the 82 million voters who cast their ballots early.

With Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump going head-to-head, the 2024 presidential election is the closest race the nation has seen in more than 60 years.

The winner of the race will be determined not by the popular vote, but by the Electoral College. A candidate will need 272 electoral votes to secure the presidency.

According to an analysis by the Cook Political report, Harris was likely to pick up at least 226 votes, while Trump appeared to have at least 219.

Still, 93 critical electoral votes are up for grabs in seven battleground states. Those are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Pennsylvania has the most electoral votes of the swing states, with 19.

RELATED STORY | Pennsylvania election officials tackling challenges to mail ballots

Election experts have determined the simplest path to victory for Trump would be by winning a combination of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

While those same states could also secure a Harris win, Democratic strategists say her simplest path to victory is by winning a combination of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — three states that have all voted the same as each other since 1992.

While polls close Tuesday evening, that does not mean a winner will be determined on Election night. Experts say it could take days before a winner is declared.

RELATED STORY | A look at the weather expected in battleground states on Election Day