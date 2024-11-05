Watch Now
What you can and can’t wear to vote on Election Day

Some states have restrictions on what you can wear at polling stations.
People stand in line to vote in North Carolina
Posted

It’s Election Day in the U.S.

Voters will be lining up at polling stations across the country to cast their ballots.

Some may think this is the perfect occasion to rock their Harris-Walz t-shirt or “Make America Great Again” hat in honor of their preferred candidate.

But in some states, you won’t be allowed to vote if you’re wearing political gear.

That’s because 21 U.S. states have laws against electioneering — which essentially means campaigning — that prevent voters from donning campaign apparel, buttons, stickers, or placards at the polls.

The states with such laws include:

  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Dakota
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Vermont

Because laws vary by state, it’s best to avoid any political references, as even apparel from a previous election (like an Obama 2008 shirt) or a button about a specific voting measure (like abortion amendments) could be banned.
If you still want to show enthusiasm on voting day, wearing U.S. colors like red, white, and blue is a safe way to go.

Similarly, there are also laws in the majority of states that prohibit other forms of electioneering within a certain distance of polling stations, such as handing out fliers and signing petitions.

Click here for the full list of electioneering laws at polling stations in your state.

