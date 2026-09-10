Trump says he’ll send Americans $5,000 each ‘if Republicans win’ in November

President Donald Trump said he would give American adults $5,000 each to spend in the United States if Republicans win November’s midterm elections. Trump made the remarks Wednesday while campaigning for Republicans at a midterm convention in Dallas.

Trump has made similar promises before, including proposals to reimburse Americans for tariff costs and DOGE-related cuts, though neither has materialized. He said Republicans would need to win both the House and Senate for the payments to be issued.

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Polls currently suggest Democrats could regain control of at least one chamber of Congress. Historically, the party out of power in the White House often gains seats during midterm elections.

Trump is making himself a central figure in the campaign, hoping voters will continue backing his agenda and Republican candidates aligned with him.

“Because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said. “The only caveat I have is that the dividend ... must be spent in the United States of America.”

Trump said he did not want the money spent in other countries, specifically mentioning China, Germany and Canada.

“If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000,” Trump said.

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How likely is a Republican win?

According to the Cook Political Report, control of Congress could hinge on 21 toss-up House races and six toss-up Senate races. Assuming each party wins the seats that currently lean in its favor, Republicans would need to win nine of the 21 House toss-ups and three of the six Senate toss-ups.

