Trump: RFK Jr. would have a 'very big role' in health care in new administration

If former President Donald Trump wins the general election, vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could hold significant influence over the nation's health care system.

"He knows it better than anybody," Trump told a group of reporters during a stop at a restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan. "He happens to have views I agree with very strongly and I have for a long time."

Trump did not specify the exact role Kennedy would have in a new administration. However, Kennedy said during a virtual event this week that the former president "promised" him "control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others."

Kennedy is the founder of the Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit group that advocates against the use of vaccines.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Friday about the possibility of Trump appointing Kennedy to a key role.

"He has indicated that the person who would be in charge of health care for the American people is someone who has routinely promoted junk science and crazy conspiracy theories who once expressed support for a national abortion ban and who is the exact last person in America who should be setting health care policy for America's families and children," Harris said.

Harris also criticized Trump for using extreme rhetoric on the campaign trail. On Thursday, the former president claimed Liz Cheney, a Republican who endorsed Harris, is a "radical war hawk."

"Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let's see how she feels about it," Trump said Thursday.

Harris called the comment "disqualifying" on Friday.

"Representative Cheney is a true patriot who has shown extraordinary courage in putting country above party," Harris said. "Trump is increasingly, however, someone who considers his political opponents the enemy, is permanently out for revenge and is increasingly unstable and unhinged."