Social media influencer says Gen Z voters aren't going to sit on the sidelines this Election Day

Eight million teens are now eligible to vote for the first time in this election and social media influencers have been working around the clock to try to mobilize them to the polls.

One of those influencers is 22-year-old Harry Sisson, who is pushing for a win for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I predict along with many other people that Gen Z will turn out in the highest rate in history," Sisson told Scripps News. "Now, of course, there are more Gen Z voters than ever. But these folks are not going to sit don't the sidelines."

Sisson believes the "overwhelming majority" will vote for Harris and not Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

"We understand the stakes in this election with issues such as climate change, reproductive rights, health care and things like that," said Sisson. He also said the economy, affordability and housing are at the top of younger voters' minds.

But one thing that has Gen Z voters divided is the war in Gaza.

Sisson said this is something he's spoken with younger people about and a lot of them are passionate about the issue.

"It's tragic what's happening in the Middle East. The loss of life on both sides is awful. But I think that a lot of people have come to the view that not voting at all or not voting for Kamala Harris only leads to worse outcomes for the Middle East," Sisson explained. "Of course, there are going to be young people who still say 'It's a dealbreaker for me, I can't do it.' I think a lot of the people who initially were sitting on the sidelines have come around to vote for Kamala Harris and will be doing so today."