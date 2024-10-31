Healing family divides caused by polarizing election

The bitter 2024 U.S. election is taking a toll on relationships across America. So much so that even immediate family members have become divided within their own home.

Gen Z voters are even making light of it in the latest viral trend on TikTok: “canceling out” your family member’s vote. In the videos, content creators call out older family members for voting against their candidate. Meanwhile some young women are praising their conservative fathers for voting against Trump in this particular election.

The heated rhetoric in the election means that conflict is a reality for many families and friends across America. But does it really have to be this way?

Colette Fehr doesn't think so. In a recent interview with Scripps News' Morning Rush, the licensed family therapist revealed some tips to help navigate the tension.

Colette Fehr Graphic shows tactics to navigating family drama involving politics.

"Our political views tend to be tied up in our identity and they're really emotional," Fehr explained. "It's better to set boundaries around topics that are too inflammatory." Be explicit, but kind, when drawing lines around topics that can get too heated.

Engaging in respectful dialogue can also help both sides gain perspective. And focusing on shared values can go a long way in diffusing tension, according to Fehr.

A key aspect is to look at the bigger picture. After all, politicians come and go, but you'll always be connected to your family, one way or another, no matter what happens.

Charlie Keegan/Scripps News Kansas City. Kansas family split right down the middle displays both Harris and Trump yard signs.



