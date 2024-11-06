Watch Now
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert wins congressional race in new Colorado district

Boebert has represented Colorado's 3rd congressional district since 2021 but will now represent the state's 4th congressional district.
Lauren Boebert, Republican candidate for Colorado's 4th Congressional District, speaks to supporters at an election watch party.
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has defeated Democratic challenger Trisha Calvarese to represent Colorado's 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projects.

Boebert, who has represented Colorado's 3rd congressional district since 2021, announced in December of last year that she was switching in 2024 to run for the Republican nomination in the state's 4th Congressional District.

Boebert's decision to switch districts came after Republican Congressman Ken Buck said he would not seek reelection.

Boebert also referenced the need for a "fresh start following a difficult year" that included family turmoil and numerous scandals that would have made for a tough reelection bid in her original district.

Colorado's 4th district, which spans across conservative parts of the Denver metro area in the eastern part of the state, overwhelmingly supported former President Donald Trump during the 2020 election.

