USPS hails performance in getting ballots to election officials

The United States Postal Service said that nearly 100% of completed mail-in ballots were successfully delivered to election officials within a week for this year's presidential election, according to USPS' 2024 post-election analysis report.

The report released this week outlines the agency's steps to process nearly 100 million ballots for the 2024 general election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said postal workers met the goal despite facing challenges from Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the South just weeks before the election.

“In 2024, the Postal Service once again admirably performed our role of efficiently and effectively delivering the nation’s ballots,” said DeJoy. “As we continue to transform the nation’s postal network to better meet the demands of the modern mailing and shipping customer, we stand ready to work with policymakers at all levels to make the nation’s effective vote by mail process even stronger.”

USPS said that 97.73% of ballots voters made it to election officials within three days. There were 3 billion pieces of election-related mail handled by postal service this year, USPS said.

In 2020. USPS said that 99.9% of ballots mailed by election officials during the 2020 election were received by voters within a week. On average, outbound ballots took two days to reach voters.

USPS said it implements "extraordinary measures" to ensure ballots are sent and received on time. USPS said it uses extra deliveries and collections, special pick-ups, specialized sort plans at processing facilities to expedite delivery to boards of elections, and local handling and transportation of ballots.