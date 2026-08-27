President Trump heads to Texas to boost Ken Paxton ahead of midterm elections

President Donald Trump will attend a Republican fundraiser for Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton, with donors paying thousands for a seat at the table.

Trump is heading to Texas to throw his support — and money — behind his hand-picked Republican Senate candidate, Attorney General Ken Paxton, as midterm elections approach.

The president plans to use funds from his MAGA Inc. campaign account to back Paxton, mirroring what he did earlier this week in South Carolina for Sen. Darlene Graham. Trump's message to voters is straightforward: treat Paxton as a stand-in for Trump himself.

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Trump is also expected to host a midterm convention of sorts in Dallas on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, where he will continue rallying support for Republican candidates.

The stakes in Texas are high. Democrats have not held a U.S. Senate seat in the state since 1993. But current polling suggests the race is far from a foregone conclusion. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Democrat James Talarico leading Paxton in the race.

Paxton has faced significant political headwinds. He has been accused of multiple scandals throughout his political career and survived an impeachment attempt in the Texas state legislature. While he made it through that process and through primaries, the controversies have left him politically damaged — an opening Democrats are eager to exploit.

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Talarico, a state House representative, has emerged as a formidable challenger. A Democratic win in Texas would significantly boost the party's chances of retaking control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump acknowledged the limits of his influence in some states, saying he may not be able to help in places like Maine, but is committed to investing his time and money in Texas.