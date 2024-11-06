Watch Now
Nebraska GOP Sen. Deb Fischer wins reelection bid over Independent Dan Osborn

Fischer has held onto her seat as the state's senior U.S. senator, a position she's held since 2013.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska has won her reelection bid over Independent contender Dan Osborn to maintain control of her seat in the U.S. Senate, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projects.

Fischer is currently serving as Nebraska's senior senator, a position she has held since 2013. She defeated Osborn by a slim margin after some polls showed him leading heading into Election Day.

Because of Osborn’s independence, the Nebraska senate race didn't draw the kind of fundraising haul a typical competitive race would usually garner. Only about $24 million in outside funds were spent on this race and the two candidates raised a combined $16 million.

Technically, the Senate currently has four independent members, but all four caucus with Democrats. While it’s far from unprecedented for independent candidates to win Senate races, Osborn was unique in not having any elected experience.

Democrats entered Tuesday trying to defend 21 seats in the U.S. Senate, while Republicans had just 11 to hang onto. However, Republicans are now projected to regain control of the U.S. Senate.

