Nearly half of US states have restrictions on what you can wear to vote

As you’re getting ready to head to the polls to vote, the only thing you really need is a valid I.D. But there are certain states where you might also want to do a fit check before going to your voting site.

There are 21 states across the U.S. that have prohibitions on what you can wear to a polling place. These laws consider certain clothing items or accessories a form of electioneering — in other words influencing someone else's vote — and you will get turned away.

Each state is different. Some prohibit campaign apparel within 50 feet of a polling site and some go as far as prohibiting things like pencils associated with a candidate or campaign.

In California, voters can’t wear campaign apparel, buttons or stickers within 100 feet of a polling place or election official’s office. This includes hats or T-shirts that display a candidate’s name, likeness or logo.

If you live in Michigan, you can’t wear any material that directly or indirectly makes reference to an election, a candidate or a ballot question within 100 feet of the entrance to a building where a polling place is located.

The National Conference of State Legislatures has an updated list of state laws regarding electioneering prohibitions. While you should check the statutes of your individual state before going to vote, these are the 21 states that are known to have some type of apparel restrictions:

