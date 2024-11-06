Missouri voters projected to enshrine abortion protections in state constitution

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project Missouri voters will approve a measure to add abortion protections to the state constitution.

Missouri Amendment 3 will change the state constitution to include "the right to make and carry out decisions about all matters relating to reproductive health care, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions."

Under the amendment, state lawmakers will be permitted to pass laws to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but none that would restrict abortions in cases where medical professionals judge that a patient's physical or mental health or life is at risk.

The vote will void the state's current abortion ban. Missouri enacted this ban on June 24, 2022, the same day as the Supreme Court's decision overturning the federal abortion protections of Roe v. Wade.

Just hours before Missouri finalized its ballot for the 2024 election, a judge ordered Republican officials to "take all steps necessary" to ensure the decision was on the ballot for Nov. 5.