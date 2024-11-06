McConnell says filibuster will stay as Republicans reclaim Senate

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans will keep the filibuster as the GOP is poised to take the majority in the chamber come 2025.

“One of the most gratifying results of the Senate becoming Republican: the filibuster will stand, there won’t be any new states admitted that will benefit the other side, and we’ll quit beating up the Supreme Court every time they make a decision we don't like," he said.

McConnell has said he plans to step down as party leader when the new Congress is seated in January.

His party will have a majority after losing the majority following the 2020 election. As of midday Wednesday, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project that Republicans will hold at least 52 seats in the new Senate. Republicans will also have the added insurance of having incoming Vice President JD Vance as a potential tie-breaking vote.

There remain four tight Senate races left to be called, as of Wednesday.