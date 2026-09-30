Interactive: As gas prices rise, some voters are reconsidering their loyalties

Gas prices are reshaping the political landscape in Peachtree City, Georgia, a Fayette County community that has backed Republicans for decades but that Democrats believe they can flip in the upcoming midterms. With prices approaching $5 a gallon, some longtime Trump supporters say their loyalty is wavering.

Former Trump voter Matt Manetti says his car is now running poorly after switching to cheaper mid-grade fuel, with his last fill-up costing nearly $100. First-time voter Charlotte Willis says the prices finally pushed her to register. Meanwhile, former Peachtree City Mayor Steve Brown believes ending the ongoing war could boost Republican turnout heading into November.