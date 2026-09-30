U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Interactive: As gas prices rise, some voters are reconsidering their loyalties

Gas prices are reshaping voter attitudes in a longtime Republican Georgia county, with some backing Democrats while others remain firmly loyal to Trump.
High gas prices have voters switching parties and voting for the first time
A gas station in Georgia
Posted

Gas prices are reshaping the political landscape in Peachtree City, Georgia, a Fayette County community that has backed Republicans for decades but that Democrats believe they can flip in the upcoming midterms. With prices approaching $5 a gallon, some longtime Trump supporters say their loyalty is wavering.

Former Trump voter Matt Manetti says his car is now running poorly after switching to cheaper mid-grade fuel, with his last fill-up costing nearly $100. First-time voter Charlotte Willis says the prices finally pushed her to register. Meanwhile, former Peachtree City Mayor Steve Brown believes ending the ongoing war could boost Republican turnout heading into November.

Most Recent

Politics
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.