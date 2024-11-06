Harris concedes and congratulates Trump on winning 2024 presidential election

Vice President Kamala Harris has called President-elect Donald Trump to concede the 2024 election, a senior Harris aide tells Scripps News.

The aide said that Harris called Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election and discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

She is expected to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project that Trump has garnered at least 301 Electoral College. Arizona is the only state that has yet to be called.

Out of seven states the two campaigns fought over, Trump is projected to win at least six and could potentially win all seven if he picks up Arizona.

Harris was expected to address supporters late Tuesday, but instead, campaign aide Cedric Richmond spoke at the end of the night as Trump gained a lead on Harris.

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projected Trump would defeat Harris in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a memo sent to staffers, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon conveyed her disappointment over the results.

"Losing is unfathomably painful," she said. "It is hard. This will take a long time to process. But the work of protecting America from the impacts of a Trump Presidency starts now. I know the Vice President isn't finished in this fight, and I know the very people on this email are also going to be leaders in this collective mission. View this as the beginning, not the end. It will be hard work. But as the boss says: hard work is good work. And I look forward to standing beside you."

The Trump campaign issued a statement in response to Harris' call.

“President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory. President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," said Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director.

The White House also confirmed that President Joe Biden spoke to both Harris and Trump on Wednesday to congratulate them on their campaigns.

"President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together," the White House said. "He also invited President-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future."

President Biden plans to address the country on Thursday, the White House said.