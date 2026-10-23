From billionaire taxes to abortion rights, these ballot measures could have national impact

While control of Congress is drawing much of the attention heading into Election Day, voters across the country will also decide the fate of dozens of consequential ballot measures that could influence policy well beyond their states.

According to Ballotpedia, 145 state ballot measures are on this November’s ballot, touching on issues ranging from taxes and abortion to transgender rights and voting requirements.

Even for voters who don't see certain questions on their ballots this year, the outcomes could matter. Policies approved in one state can become models for ballot campaigns and legislation elsewhere.

Taxes take center stage

Some of the biggest questions facing voters involve their wallets.

In Tennessee, voters will consider a measure that would restrict the state from ever imposing a statewide property tax.

Florida voters, meanwhile, will weigh a significant expansion of the state's property tax exemption. The exemption is currently $50,000, but the proposal would increase it to $150,000, with the amount potentially rising in future years.

Supporters argue the change would allow homeowners to keep more of their money.

“I would love to get a tax break on my property,” Scott Adams, a Florida taxpayer, told the Scripps News Group.

But local governments have raised concerns about the potential effect on the revenue used to provide public services.

“This will be something that will completely upend services in our state,” Harry Cohen, a Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners member, said.

Other states are considering tax changes aimed specifically at wealthy residents.

In California, voters will decide whether billionaires should face a one-time 5% tax to help pay for health care and other services.

Colorado voters will also consider raising taxes on high-income earners, including those making more than $500,000.

“It’s wrong that a teacher pays the same tax rate as a billionaire,” Lisa Weil, with Great Education Colorado, said.

RELATED STORY | Zuckerberg strikes deal with Meta’s board to stay in California as billionaire tax vote looms

Opponents warn the higher taxes could prompt some wealthy residents to leave the state.

Transgender rights and abortion on the ballot

Culture war issues will also feature prominently in several states.

Voters in Arizona, Nebraska, Colorado and Washington will consider measures involving sex-based requirements for participation on school athletic teams, putting the national debate over transgender athletes directly before voters.

Abortion rights are also on the ballot.

Idaho, Nevada and Virginia will consider measures aimed at establishing a right to abortion, while Missouri voters will decide on a measure that would restrict abortion access.

Voters will decide the future of voting

Election rules themselves will also be put to a vote. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio have ballot measures involving new voter identification requirements.

RELATED STORY | Records show ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters

Michigan voters, meanwhile, will consider limiting political donations from utility companies and government contractors, a proposal intended to restrict certain sources of money in politics.

The outcomes of these measures could resonate beyond the states voting on them. Successful initiatives can provide a blueprint for supporters elsewhere, potentially putting similar questions before voters in future elections.