Florida rejects legalizing recreational marijuana despite 'yes' vote leading

Despite over half of Florida voters approving of legalizing recreational marijuana, an initiative to remove criminal penalties for marijuana use and possession did not have enough votes on Tuesday, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project.

Unlike in many states where a simple majority is all that is needed to change laws, Florida required a supermajority of 60% for the measure to pass. With over 90% of expected votes tallied, the initiative had about 55% of voters' approval.

Gov. Ron DeSantis argued against the proposal.

"You should be able to be on the beaches, you should be able to walk down the street, you should be able to be in public places without having this permeate everywhere," DeSantis said. "There is nothing in this amendment that restricts the use of marijuana in public."

Smart & Safe Florida has argued in support of the bill. It estimates legal pot would have generated $431 million a year in government revenue.

Kim Rivers, the CEO of Trulieve, Florida's largest medical marijuana operator, told Scripps News West Palm Beach that legalizing marijuana would have established guardrails for its use.

Florida currently has one of the strictest marijuana laws around. Even possessing trace amounts of marijuana could result in up to a year in jail.

Florida was one of three states considering legalizing marijuana. South Dakota and North Dakota are also considering similar initiatives.