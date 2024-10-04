Firefighters union that typically backs Democrats declines to endorse Harris

The International Association of Fire Fighters announced Thursday that it would not issue an endorsement in this year’s presidential election after giving its support to President Joe Biden four years ago. The decision was seen as a blow to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

The IAFF has generally backed Democrats, but union President Edward Kelly said a decision was made to not divide members.

“As we have over our 106-year history, the IAFF will continue its work to improve the lives of fire fighters and their families,” Kelly wrote. “The IAFF Executive Board determined that we are better able to advocate for our members and make the progress on the issues that matter to them if we, as a union, are standing shoulder-to-shoulder. This decision, which we took very seriously, is the best way to preserve and strengthen our unity.”

RELATED STORY | Who won the Vance/Walz vice presidential debate? 3 polls gave the same answer.

The union offered its endorsement of Biden in 2020 early in the primary process, when Harris was still running for the Democratic nomination. The group also did not endorse anyone in 2016 after supporting Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, John Kerry in 2004 and Al Gore in 2000.

The announcement by the firefighters’ union comes weeks after the Teamsters announced it would not endorse a candidate in the presidential election. The Teamsters had endorsed Democratic presidential candidates since 1996.

In August, the United Auto Workers announced it would support Harris. In September, the Fraternal Order of Police offered its endorsement for former President Donald Trump.

RELATED STORY | Vance deflects on Trump's 2020 election loss in high-stakes VP debate with Walz