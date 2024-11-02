DOJ will send election monitors to more counties this year. But some GOP states are pushing back

The Justice Department said it is planning to send election monitors to 86 counties across 27 states on Tuesday, which is more than they have in recent elections.
The department said it regularly sends monitors to various election sites to enforce "federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot." It's something that has been done since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed.
The sites include all seven swing states and a mix of red and blue states. However, officials in some red states are pushing back with those in Texas, Florida and Missouri stating federal monitors won't be allowed at their state voting locations.
The Justice Department said Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive questions and complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws on Election Day. Reports may be made through the department’s website or by calling toll-free at (800) 253-3931.
Complaints about disruptions at polling places should be reported to local officials first, the department said.
The sites chosen are:
- Bethel Census Area, Alaska
- Dillingham Census Area, Alaska
- Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska
- North Slope Borough, Alaska
- Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska
- Apache County, Arizona
- Maricopa County, Arizona
- Pima County, Arizona
- Yuma County, Arizona
- San Joaquin County, California
- Broward County, Florida
- Miami-Dade County, Florida
- Orange County, Florida
- Osceola County, Florida
- Cobb County, Georgia
- DeKalb County, Georgia
- Fulton County, Georgia
- Gwinnett County, Georgia
- Macon-Bibb County, Georgia
- Jefferson County, Kentucky
- Kenton County, Kentucky
- City of Everett, Massachusetts
- City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
- City of Leominster, Massachusetts
- City of Lowell, Massachusetts
- City of Malden, Massachusetts
- City of Methuen, Massachusetts
- City of Quincy, Massachusetts
- City of Salem, Massachusetts
- Prince George’s County, Maryland
- City of Ann Arbor, Michigan
- City of Detroit, Michigan
- City of Flint, Michigan
- City of Grand Rapids, Michigan
- City of Hamtramck, Michigan
- City of Warren, Michigan
- Hennepin County, Minnesota
- City of Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Ramsey County, Minnesota
- Covington County, Mississippi
- Scott County, Mississippi
- Warren County, Mississippi
- City of St. Louis, Missouri
- Blaine County, Montana
- Alamance County, North Carolina
- Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
- Wake County, North Carolina
- Bergen County, New Jersey
- Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Union County, New Jersey
- Bernalillo County, New Mexico
- Cibola County, New Mexico
- Clark County, Nevada
- Queens, New York
- Cuyahoga County, Ohio
- Portage County, Ohio
- Allegheny County, Pennsylvania
- Luzerne County, Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island
- City of Providence, Rhode Island
- City of Woonsocket, Rhode Island
- Charleston County, South Carolina
- Bennett County, South Dakota
- Jackson County, South Dakota
- Minnehaha County, South Dakota
- Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota
- Atascosa County, Texas
- Bexar County, Texas
- Dallas County, Texas
- Frio County, Texas
- Harris County, Texas
- Hays County, Texas
- Palo Pinto County, Texas
- Waller County, Texas
- San Juan County, Utah
- Hanover County, Virginia
- Henrico County, Virginia
- Loudoun County, Virginia
- City of Manassas, Virginia
- City of Manassas Park, Virginia
- Prince William County, Virginia
- Town of Lawrence (Rusk County), Wisconsin
- City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Town of Thornapple, Wisconsin
- City of Wausau, Wisconsin