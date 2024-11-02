DOJ will send election monitors to more counties this year. But some GOP states are pushing back

The Justice Department said it is planning to send election monitors to 86 counties across 27 states on Tuesday, which is more than they have in recent elections.

The department said it regularly sends monitors to various election sites to enforce "federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot." It's something that has been done since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed.

The sites include all seven swing states and a mix of red and blue states. However, officials in some red states are pushing back with those in Texas, Florida and Missouri stating federal monitors won't be allowed at their state voting locations.

The Justice Department said Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive questions and complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws on Election Day. Reports may be made through the department’s website or by calling toll-free at (800) 253-3931.

Complaints about disruptions at polling places should be reported to local officials first, the department said.

The sites chosen are:

