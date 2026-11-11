Democrat Scott Colom projected to flip Mississippi Senate seat in major upset

Democrat Scott Colom is projected to defeat Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's U.S. Senate race, according to the Associated Press, pulling off a major upset in a state that has long favored Republicans.

Colom's victory makes him the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi since 1982. The state has not had a Democratic senator since John Stennis left office in 1989.

WATCH: A new generation on Capitol Hill could challenge Chuck Schumer's Senate leadership

New generation on Capitol Hill could challenge Schumer's leadership

The race was not initially considered competitive, but polling tightened in the closing weeks of the campaign as voters expressed growing frustration with the economy.

Hyde-Smith faced criticism after suggesting during an interview that consumers could choose other sources of protein when asked about rising beef prices.

Colom seized on the remark, launching a campaign ad featuring voters who said they would rather choose another senator than another protein.

The race also drew attention from national political figures. President Donald Trump visited Mississippi a week before Election Day to rally support for Hyde-Smith, while former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for Colom in the closing weeks of the race.

Colom's victory delivers Democrats an unexpected pickup in the U.S. Senate.

