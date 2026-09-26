Biden calls on Democrats to turn out amid 'dark days'

Former President Joe Biden is urging Democrats to get out and vote.

Biden appeared alongside former first lady Jill Biden while receiving a service award from Planned Parenthood.

In remarks delivered Thursday, Biden said the country is going through dark days, but encouraged voters to bring dignity and respect back to elected office.

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"Folks, we can do this. I promise you we can do this. And we will," Biden said. "You just need to remember who in the hell we are. For the United States of America. There's nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together. So get up."

At the event, Biden lamented the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned abortion rights nationally. The decision allowed states to place restrictions on abortions.

The Dobbs v. Jackson decision likely kept Democrats from losing more seats in the 2022 election, but faded as a major issue in 2024.

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"While there are indeed dark days, let's remember. We are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis we face stronger than we went into that crisis every single time," Biden said.