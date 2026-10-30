Trump reverses course, will hold rallies in Kansas and Iowa after all

After canceling a pair of rallies planned for this weekend, President Donald Trump has decided to hit the campaign trail after all, with back-to-back stops in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday.

On Thursday, Trump aides said the president would hold tele-rallies instead of in-person events as polling showed tight Senate races in Kansas and Iowa. But on Friday, sources familiar with Trump's schedule said the rallies were rescheduled to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies recently added to his itinerary.

Trump is slated to hold 20 tele-rallies this weekend.

In Kansas, Trump will back U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall's reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton. A CNN poll showed Hamilton leading Marshall 49% to 45%. Democrats have not won a U.S. Senate election in Kansas since 1932.

A Democratic victory in Kansas could further complicate Republican efforts to retain control of the Senate in 2027.

Hamilton welcomed the president's visit to Kansas in a statement, suggesting his presence could do more harm than good for his opponent.

“The president is always welcome in Kansas. I hope he takes the time to meet with Kansans who are being hurt by the policies coming out of Washington. Then I hope he ends this war, ends the chaotic tariffs, and starts working across the aisle to solve the big problems facing our country," the Democrat said.

Trump is also scheduled to campaign in Iowa this weekend, another state where Republicans could face a competitive Senate race. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson and Iowa state Rep. Josh Turek have been separated by only a few points in recent polls.

Democrats need a net gain of four Republican-held seats while defending all of their current seats to win a Senate majority.