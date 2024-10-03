Melania Trump reportedly expresses support for abortion rights in new book

Despite Republican efforts to curtain abortion rights, former first lady Melania Trump’s new book will reportedly discuss her support for a women’s right to get an abortion.

The Guardian reported that it had reviewed a copy of her new book, which is set to be released next week. The release of her book comes four weeks before this year’s presidential election when her husband, former President Donald Trump, faces Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump has taken credit for the overturning of Roe vs. Wade after appointing three conservatives to the Supreme Court during his presidential term. The 2022 decision to overturn Roe allowed numerous states to implement abortion bans or limits.

RELATED STORY | Georgia judge strikes down state's six-week ban on abortions

Trump has insisted that states should decide on abortion rights, while Harris has said she would support a nationwide law to enshrine abortion rights.

“It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government,” Melania Trump wrote, according to the Guardian’s report. “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

RELATED STORY | VP Harris backs ending filibuster in the Senate to codify abortion rights

After the Guardian’s article, she released a video on X that seemingly confirmed the report.

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth, individual freedom. What does my body, my choice really mean?” Melania Trump said in a video posted on X.