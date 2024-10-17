1 in 4 Americans say politics influences where they want to live, survey reveals

A new survey released by Realtor.com found that about 1 in 4 Americans say local and national politics influence where they decide to live.

The poll found that millennials were most likely to say politics would influence their decision to relocate. The poll found that 33% of millennials would factor politics into their decision.

The poll also revealed that 17% of Americans said they have considered moving because their politics don't align with the majority of people in their area.

The poll says liberals were slightly more likely than conservatives to use politics as a determining factor in moving. The poll found that 30% of liberals, 27% of conservatives and 18% of moderates would factor in politics when moving. Realtor.com said that 24% of liberals said they have considered relocating because of politics.

“Choosing where to live is often a complex decision and for many Americans, especially millennials, local and national politics are factors that influence where they live,” said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com chief economist. “With both local and national politicians making decisions that impact daily life, both socially and fiscally, it makes sense that many would prefer to live in areas where the politics align with their own beliefs. Some go so far as to consider moving to find that alignment.”

Earlier this year, Redfin reported that 1 in 3 real estate agents reported working with at least one client who specifically moved because of politics.

"Factors like housing affordability, proximity to family and living close to job centers often outweigh political preferences or local laws when people are choosing where to live. But with the pandemic-driven rise in remote work, more Americans have the flexibility to factor in political preferences and local laws in deciding which metro area to call their hometown," Redfin said.

According to the Center for Politics, the number of counties where one candidate wins at least 80% of the vote has significantly grown in the last few decades.

In 2004, just 197 counties in the U.S. gave one candidate at least 80% of its vote. In 2020, that number neared 700, representing 22% of the nation's counties.