Renowned for its breathtaking mountain ranges, expansive plains, and majestic national parks, Wyoming boasts stunning natural beauty, iconic landmarks, and a deep connection to the spirit of the American West.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he explores some of the state’s most picturesque locations, sharing invaluable insights on how to capture mesmerizing photos — all with just a smartphone.

Discover these essential photography tips in this episode of "Photowalks."