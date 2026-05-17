Photowalks: The Texas stretch of Route 66

Renowned for its quirky roadside treasures, nostalgic diners, and wide-open plains, the Texas stretch of Route 66 invites travelers to experience the heart of the Lone Star State’s charm — from historic landmarks to lively small-town main streets.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he recounts his journey across the Panhandle portion of this legendary highway, uncovering the stories behind its famous stops. Along the way, he shares expert tips for capturing breathtaking images, all with just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.