Photowalks: The charming history of Charleston

Join Jefferson Graham as he takes you to one of the richest and most populous colonies in the pre-Revolutionary War era: Charleston, South Carolina.

Explore Charleston's layered history and scenic waterfront, along with its picturesque cobblestone streets. Jeff also shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and demonstrates how to capture everything from wide, cinematic cityscapes to intimate close-ups of everyday life — all using just your smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.