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Photowalks: The charming history of Charleston

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: The charming history of Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina.
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Join Jefferson Graham as he takes you to one of the richest and most populous colonies in the pre-Revolutionary War era: Charleston, South Carolina.

Explore Charleston's layered history and scenic waterfront, along with its picturesque cobblestone streets. Jeff also shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and demonstrates how to capture everything from wide, cinematic cityscapes to intimate close-ups of everyday life — all using just your smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

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