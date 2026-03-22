Photowalks: Capturing Atlanta's most iconic views

Some of America’s most photogenic urban landmarks — from vibrant street art to sweeping skyline views — can all be found in Atlanta, a city that blends Southern charm with modern culture.

On this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham explores Atlanta’s rich visual landscape.

Join Jeff as he guides you through the best vantage points in Atlanta — from iconic murals and historic neighborhoods to bustling markets and leafy parks. He shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and demonstrates how to capture everything from wide, cinematic cityscapes to intimate close-ups of everyday life — all using just your smartphone.

Whether your photography style leans toward dramatic skyline panoramas or detailed portraits of local culture, these timeless Atlanta locations offer endless creative possibilities for travelers, storytellers, and residents alike.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.