Photowalks: Bakersfield, California Pt. 1

This week, Jefferson Graham turns his lens toward the vibrant heart of Bakersfield, California — soaking in its unique blend of country charm, cultural history, and scenic outdoor escapes.

Jeff shares insider tips for capturing the spirit of Bakersfield — from the historic downtown landmarks to the sprawling agricultural landscapes.

Whether you’re strolling through the shops and eateries of the Arts District, catching golden‑hour light over the Panorama Bluffs, or exploring the city’s deep ties to the Bakersfield Sound, all you need is a smartphone to bring Bakersfield’s rich character to life.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.