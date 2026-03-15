Photowalks: 33 must-see Route 66 photo spots for its 100th birthday

Some of America’s most photogenic road-trip landmarks — from quirky roadside attractions to sweeping desert vistas — can all be found along the legendary Route 66, which celebrates its 100th birthday this year.

On this week’s episode of Photowalks, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham marks the centennial by highlighting 33 of his favorite photo spots along “The Mother Road.”

Join Jeff as he guides you through the best vantage points on Route 66, from neon-lit diners and classic motels to artful murals and bridge crossings. He shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and shows how to capture everything from wide, cinematic panoramas to charming close-ups — all using just your smartphone.

Whether your photography style leans toward sweeping landscapes or intimate detail work, these timeless Route 66 stops promise endless creative possibilities for travelers and storytellers alike.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.