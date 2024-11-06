Particularly dangerous situation red flag warning issued for Los Angeles area

Forecasters have issued red flag warnings throughout much of Southern California, telling the public that the conditions are presenting a "particularly dangerous situation."

The National Weather Service was warning residents in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties of the potentially dangerous situation. The area is expecting wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph in the mountains and foothills of the two counties, with isolated areas seeing wind gusts of up to 100 mph.

There are also 50 to 70 mph wind gusts expected in wind-prone coastal and valley areas.

RELATED STORY | Yes, wildfires are actually becoming more intense and more common, study says

Winds, combined with humidity levels drop to 8-15%, are creating "highly volatile conditions."

"If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property," the National Weather Service said. "With the threat of even stronger Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long range spotting."

In addition to the red flag warning, the area is also under a high wind warning. Forecasters say that damaging winds could knock ou power and make travel difficult. They urged residents to be careful of falling debris.

Cal Fire reported several new fires on Wednesday that have not been contained. Among them, the Ventura County mountain fire forced officials to open a shelter after it consumed nearly 1,000 acres. The fire also prompted evacuation orders around Somis, California.

RELATED STORY | US Forest Service firefighters ramp up readiness for wildfire season