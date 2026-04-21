'Days of our Lives' star Patrick Muldoon has died at 57

"Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place" star Patrick Muldoon died suddenly on Sunday. He was 57 years old.

He suffered a heart attack, according to his sister.

Muldoon was best known for portraying Austin Reed in "Days of Our Lives," from 1992 through 1995 and again in 2011 and 2012.

Muldoon then portrayed Richard Hart in "Melrose Place." He also appeared in the 1997 sci-fi film "Starship Troopers."

Just two days before his death, Muldoon posted on Instagram about a new project he was producing with Chris Hemsworth and Alec Baldwin.

Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, as well as his parents and his sister.