Daniel Coleman of ‘Danny Go!’ says son has died after cancer battle

Daniel Coleman, the creator and star of the popular children’s YouTube show “Danny Go!,” shared heartbreaking news Friday: his 14-year-old son, Isaac, has died after battling mouth cancer.

Announcing Isaac’s death on Instagram, Coleman posted a heartfelt message to his son.

"Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process," Coleman wrote. "But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride."

Coleman said Isaac met every challenge with “grit” and “joy,” adding that he takes comfort in remembering how full of life his son was.

"Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime," Coleman wrote. "I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son."

Coleman had documented Isaac’s cancer journey on social media.

In January, he shared that Isaac had undergone surgery to remove the cancer. However, Coleman said the disease had spread further than scans initially showed, and doctors were not optimistic they had removed it all.

In a February update, Coleman revealed Isaac had stage 3 cancer and was “on the edge of stage 4 because of the speed and aggression of the spread.” He said the family had treatment options but was also weighing Isaac’s quality of life.

In April, Coleman said Isaac was receiving radiation treatment but that the family had shifted to a more comfort-focused approach to his care. He added that a hospice team had joined Isaac’s care team to help manage symptoms.

“Danny Go!” is a popular children’s show on YouTube that combines music and educational lessons. It encourages kids to learn while staying active.