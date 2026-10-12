'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dies at age 34

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on the TV show "Breaking Bad," has died.

"It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," Mitte's representatives told TMZ and several other news outlets.

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A cause of death has not been publicly confirmed by his representatives.

Mitte had cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that affected movement and muscle coordination. His role on "Breaking Bad" helped bring visibility to actors with disabilities in Hollywood. Outside of acting, Mitte advocated for greater opportunities and representation for people with disabilities in the entertainment industry.

Mitte had over 30 acting credits, including appearances on "Switched at Birth" and "Now Apocalypse."

Mitte was 34 years old.