Matt Simon is a Deputy Managing Editor and Sr. Executive Producer. He oversees the production of distributed and syndicated content across Scripps News and Scripps Local Media. These productions include the programs "Scripps News Reports" and "Good to Know," as well as daily co-produced newscasts across local stations.

Matt joined Scripps News in 2018 and has launched or revamped several primetime programs. Before Scripps News, Matt worked for Chinese television's English language network (CGTN), leading international productions and special events, including the first-ever live coverage of a U.S. presidential election. He also produced programs for The Weather Channel in Atlanta and WJZ in Baltimore.

Matt graduated from Goucher College in the Baltimore area. He grew up in Albany, New York. Besides his family, he loves his backyard smoker and a good bourbon.