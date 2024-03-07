Linda Pattillo is an award-winning former correspondent for ABC NEWS and CNN. She worked for 20 years in local and national TV news, including a decade as an international correspondent for ABC and CNN. She was the only female TV news journalist to cover frontline U.S. troops in the first Persian Gulf War and covered conflicts throughout the world including Somalia and Bosnia. She was awarded a duPont-Columbia Golden Baton and an Edward R. Murrow award for her coverage of Haiti, and a George Foster Peabody award for an investigation into school bus safety.

As Deputy Managing Editor at Scripps News she has helped coordinate series on food insecurity, rural health disparities, and coordinated the networks coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.