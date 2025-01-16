Guns from US fuel Haiti's violence crisis; Gangs wield high-powered weapons

Blood-streaked hospital floors, the wounded crying for help, and scenes of chaos: Haiti's General Hospital resembled a war zone on Christmas Eve after a paramilitary gang launched a brazen attack, capping a year of rampant violence that claimed more than 5,000 lives.

High-powered weapons have fueled near-constant turmoil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital. In one chilling display, gunfire forced the temporary closure of the international airport after bullets struck American airliners. Paramilitary leaders flaunt their growing arsenals on social media, with one gang leader posting a video of a Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifle capable of piercing armored vehicles and downing helicopters.

RELATED STORY | Assignment Haiti: Descent Into Anarchy

The U.S. government estimates there are over half a million weapons in Haiti, many illegally trafficked from the United States. To understand how these firearms reach Haiti, Scripps News visited Miami, a major hub in the illicit arms trade.

"These weapons were seized here in the U.S. en route to Haiti," said Rafael Quinquilla, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Miami. Quinquilla showcased confiscated firearms, including high-caliber rifles and belt-fed machine guns. "These are serious weapons," he said, emphasizing that while many of the firearms were legally purchased in the U.S., they fetch multiples of their market price when sold to Haitian gangs.

The 400 Mawozo gang, notorious for kidnapping American missionaries, exemplifies the sophisticated networks facilitating arms trafficking. In 2024, U.S. authorities prosecuted two of the gang's senior leaders, shedding light on their operations. From a Haitian prison cell, then-leader Joly Germine coordinated weapons purchases via WhatsApp, while associates in Florida recruited straw buyers with clean records to purchase firearms legally. The weapons were hidden in shipments of clothes, shoes, and household goods destined for Haiti.

"We've found firearms concealed in everything from dog food to energy drinks," Quinquilla said. Inspectors face a daunting task as countless small shipments, rarely inspected, depart Miami's docks daily for Haiti. "The volume makes it challenging to search every box," he admitted, adding that intelligence-driven inspections are crucial.

RELATED STORY | UNICEF reports thousands of children in Haiti are malnourished amid gang siege

Once in Haiti, these weapons perpetuate violence, enabling gangs to orchestrate kidnappings, terrorize civilians, and further destabilize the nation.

"A lot of these guns end up in the hands of child fighters," Quinquilla said. "Shutting down these networks is critical to curbing the violence."

Despite U.S. efforts to crack down on smuggling, the flow of illegal firearms continues to fuel the crisis, pushing Haiti into becoming a failed state.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.