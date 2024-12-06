Scripps News Reports: Sex, Lies, and Deepfakes

From the fake Biden robocall to online Russian propaganda, 2024 was the year of disinformation.

With the ever-evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence, the creation and spread of that disinformation is now easier than ever. But what about the real-world impact of disinformation and those who suffer because of it?

Disinformation does not discriminate. It can impact anyone. But, it's mostly women who find themselves on the receiving end of the lies, conspiracy theories and altered realities, in particular, deepfake images.

In this episode of "Scripps News Reports," national correspondent Liz Landers travels around the country to hear the stories of women who were targeted by disinformation that forever changed their lives.

One is a teenager whose prom picture was altered in a horrifying way. Another is an election worker suffering the consequences of lies told about the 2020 election. A third woman is a journalist targeted by a disinformation campaign that forced her to flee her country. Their stories demonstrate the power lies can have, and the destruction they can leave in their wake.

