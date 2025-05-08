US moves to modernize air traffic control after Newark flight chaos

The nation’s air traffic control system has needed major upgrades for decades, with outdated technology contributing to significant flight delays and cancellations just this week in Newark, New Jersey.

Go into a control tower and you may see people still using paper and floppy disks to keep track of airplanes. Many examples of that old technology were on display during an announcement by the Department of Transportation about modernizing air traffic control.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Disruptions and delays continue at Newark Airport due to air traffic controller shortage

Family members of victims from the plane crash over the Potomac River in January were also present at the event. President Trump dialed in by phone, stating that these changes are long overdue.

The Department of Transportation outlined its intentions to build six new air traffic control centers, install fiber lines and other technology at 4,600 sites, and roll out 618 new radars, among other upgrades.

This announcement follows significant flight disruptions surrounding Newark Airport, alongside pressure from United Airlines' CEO, who emphasized the need for a substantial system-wide investment in technology, infrastructure, and staffing.

IN RELATED NEWS |Federal incentive program aims to address air traffic controller shortage

Secretary Sean Duffy responded to this call, warning that the problems faced at Newark could signal similar issues across the country without timely action.

"If we don't accomplish the mission we're announcing today, you will see Newark's not just in Newark but Newarks throughout the country because it's an aging system, and we have to upgrade it," Duffy said.

Although the FAA has spent billions of dollars on upgrades, progress has been slow due to project delays, the interconnected nature of the system, and rising costs. Secretary Duffy is optimistic that the new technology could be in place within the next three to four years; however, he emphasized the challenge of securing significant funding from Congress.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.