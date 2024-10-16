This gas station restroom was voted the best in America

The people have spoken and awarded a gas station in Salt Lake City, Utah with the title of "America's Best Restroom," an annual online contest put on by the cleaning supply company Cintas.

The restrooms at the Maverik service station located near Salt Lake City International Airport is designed with soothing earth tones and murals of snow-covered mountains.

Maverik is a chain with hundreds of locations across 12 western states, but the majority are located in Utah according to its website.

Travelers voted on the top 10 nominations for best restrooms this past summer based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The winner was announced on Tuesday.

