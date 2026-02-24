Is Mexico still safe? Nervous travelers look for alternate destinations

CINCINNATI — The violence in Mexico this weekend has a lot of travelers wondering if it's safe to travel across the border right now, with some calling travel agents or resorts asking about changing or canceling an upcoming trip.

So we went to a travel agency that specializes in Mexican vacations — First Discount Travel — to see what they are advising clients right now.

Amber Ottke and her family were at First Discount when we stopped by, choosing to book a vacation to Hawaii instead of Mexico. Ottke said she's been to Cancun before, but decided against it this time.

"I've heard the news, and have not totally looked into all of it, but it's hard to hear," she told us.

First Discount's agents are fielding questions from a lot of nervous customers, after this weekend's cartel violence left visitors to the popular tourist spot, Puerto Vallarta, trapped in their hotels.

The agency's owner, Jerry Katz, however, says the U.S. government's latest travel alerts and the current violence only involve Mexico's west coast, in the state of Jalisco.

Other west coast destinations like Tijuana and Acapulco have already been under travel advisories for several years now, due to the risk of local violence, so he says few Americans now book vacations there.

Katz said there are currently no issues on the East Coast, in popular tourist spots like Cancun.

"I've spoken to numerous clients we have in Cancun right now, and one said if they didn't have a phone, they would not know there is anything going on," Katz said.

He said he feels there is no need to cancel a planned Mexican trip now, unless you have a trip planned to the Puerto Vallarta region on the west coast. In that case, he says airlines and many resorts are currently waiving change fees.

"Right now, airlines are offering changes with no penalty. Most of the accommodations are also making exceptions due to the circumstances," Katz said.

And he said major resort chains, like Hyatt or Westin, may be able to move you to a similar resort in another area.

Other options for peace of mind

Still nervous about planning any travel to Mexico?

Katz said you can ask about switching your trip to another Caribbean destination, like the Dominican Republic, which is about the same value price point as Cancun.

You can also upgrade and visit the U.S. Virgin Islands, though he cautions they will be more expensive. The British Virgin Islands can be even more expensive due to the monetary exchange rates.

Right now, most travel agents say they don't see any issues with Cancun or Mexico's east coast.

And remember, there is always Disney World.