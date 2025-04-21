Engine fire aboard Delta Air Lines flight forces plane evacuation at Orlando airport

A Delta Air Lines flight caught fire at Orlando International Airport before takeoff on Monday, forcing passengers to evacuate the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1213, which was bound for Atlanta, suffered an engine fire while pushing back from the gate Monday morning, according to airport and federal officials. Passengers evacuated via the plane's exit slides and airport fire crews responded to the blaze.

Aboard were two pilots, 10 flight attendants and 282 passengers.

"Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s two engines were observed," Delta said in a statement about the incident.

The FAA said in a statement the flight was bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The agency will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.