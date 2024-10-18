This cybersecurity awareness month, Experts want to help you avoid scams

Google security expert Kimberly Samra told Scripps News that people need to learn how to spot scams whenever possible.

Online scams have increased markedly in recently years.

According to the FBI, Americans reported losses to the tune of $12.5 billion from online scams last year. It was a record number, up over 20% from the year before.

Samra previously worked in external relations for IBM Security and says these online scams "run the gamut — whether it's phone calls, text messages, emails — even online scams in some of those resources you see in your search results," on platforms like Google.

Samra says to look out for red flags, like area codes on phone calls from places in other countries or states where you don't have ties. She says to try and avoid clicking on links in suspect text messages or emails.

You can hover over links with your computer's cursor to see if the URL is one that looks legitimate.

Scams are becoming very sophisticated, and that can lead people to becoming a victim of a cyberscam even when they are trying to be aware. Take advantage of features like two-factor authentication and passkeys instead of passwords, which help resist phishing.