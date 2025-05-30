Salmonella outbreak tied to recalled cucumbers is expanding, officials say

At least 45 people across 18 states have fallen ill in a cucumber-driven salmonella outbreak, health officials said Friday.

The expanding outbreak has hospitalized at least 16 people and has made people aboard cruise ships that received the cucumbers fall ill. The full scope of the outbreak is unknown and probably higher than estimates, officials say.

The cucumbers in question were grown by Florida-based Bender Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales. They were sent to hospitals, restaurants, grocery stores and cruise liners. They were sold between April 29 and May 19.

Affected cruise ships left port between late March and mid-April.

The outbreak has prompted a range of recalls for the cucumbers and for other products including them as ingredients. Target, for example, recalled whole raw cucumbers, salads and vegetable rolls.

RELATED STORY | Hormel canned beef stew recalled after consumers find pieces of wood inside

Officials identified the outbreak during an inspection of Bedner Growers. The firm was under scrutiny thanks to a 2024 salmonella outbreak that affected 551 people. 155 were hospitalized.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. In some cases symptoms may also include headache, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms typically last from four to seven days.