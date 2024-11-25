Packages of tortilla strips may actually contain crispy onion strips and pose an allergy risk

Pouches of 3.5-ounce Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style have been recalled because they may not actually contain tortilla strips.

Sugar Foods initiated the voluntary recall after receiving a report from a consumer on Nov. 19, who said the pouches actually contained crispy onions. In addition to being the wrong product, the crispy onions contain wheat, which is not listed on the label for the tortilla trips.

"People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," a notice on the Food and Drug Administration's website says.

The tortilla strips were distributed between Sept. 30 and Nov. 11 in the following states:



Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

North Carolina

New Jersey

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

The recalled products have a UPC code of 7 87359 17504 6 and a best by date of June 20, 2025.

Consumers can return the tortilla strips for a full refund or simply disregard them.