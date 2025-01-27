Kia recalls 80,000 vehicles for issue that may prevent airbags from deploying

Automaker Kia issued a recall for more than 80,000 of its newer vehicles for an issue that could prevent airbags and seat belts from deploying properly.

The recall includes 2023 to 2025 Niro electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles.

According to Kia, the issue stems from the floor wiring beneath the front passenger seat, and, in some cases, the damaged wiring can cause unintended side curtain airbag deployment.

RELATED STORY | Nuna Baby Essentials recalls more than 600K child car seats over safety concerns

Owners of the affected vehicles will be sent a letter in March, the company said.

In the meantime, Kia dealers will inspect and reroute the floor wiring free of charge.