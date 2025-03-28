Jewelry toys recalled over presence of liquid resin that can irritate skin and eyes

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of some 200,000 jewelry-making toys this week due to the presence of hazardous resin materials.

Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem Jewelry Kits include a form of liquid resin that can cause skin, eye and breathing irritation. The quantity of resin exceeds legal limits for hazardous materials in children's toys under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

The kits include a UV curing light meant to treat and harden the resin into final jewelry shapes. Once the resin is fully cured it is no longer considered hazardous.

The recall covers 10 models of Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem jewelry kits and one kit of refill materials. A full list of affected product codes is available on the USCPSC website.

The products were sold at Target, Marshall’s, T.J. Maxx, and Joann stores and on retail websites including Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and Joann.com, from January 2023 through September 2024.

The agency says customers should stop using the kits and contact LaRose Industries for a refund. The retailer is also contacting all known customers directly to inform them of the recall.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the hazard.