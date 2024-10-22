E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers

A severe E. coli outbreak in multiple states has been traced to Quarter Pounder hamburgers served by McDonald's.

At least 49 people across 10 states have fallen ill after eating the burgers, the CDC says. Most cases are in Colorado and Nebraska, and have also appeared in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Kansas, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri.

10 people have been hospitalized nationwide and one older person in Colorado has died.

The CDC reports every person who has been interviewed ate at McDonald's, and most specifically reported that they had recently eaten a Quarter Pounder.

The exact ingredient responsible for illness is not yet known. The CDC is focusing its investigation on the fresh onions and beef patties that are part of the sandwich.

McDonald's says it has removed the ingredients in question in the affected states while the investigation goes on, which may cause them to be unavailable for sale.

In humans, E. coli can cause severe stomach cramps and bloody or watery diarrhea. Some people may also experience vomiting or a fever. Symptoms typically start three to four days after ingesting the bacteria and most people typically recover within five to seven days.

The CDC recommends you call your healthcare provider if you have recently eaten a McDonald's Quarter Pounder and are experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection.