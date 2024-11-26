Foods your dog can and can't eat this Thanksgiving holiday

It may come as no surprise that many pet owners consider their dogs to be members of their family, with a majority of Americans saying they plan to get their pup a gift this holiday season.

But with Thanksgiving quickly upon us, what about those leftover food scraps on the table? While there are some things dogs can enjoy, it's important to note that there are several typical holiday goodies you should not share with your four-legged friend.

Experts say that treats from the table shouldn't account for more than 10% of your dog's daily caloric intake — with the other 90% being their regular diet. If you're unsure how much that is, you can check the Pet Nutrition Alliance's interactive calculator for dogs.

Foods Pets Should Avoid

The pet pros at BeChewy created this infographic to show what your furry family member should avoid eating on Thanksgiving. And despite turkey being listed as an ingredient in countless bags of dog food on the market, pet parents may be surprised to see it on the list of Thanksgiving foods to avoid.

That's because turkey bones can splinter and become lodged in your pet's throat, stomach or intestines, which can cause severe complications.

Meanwhile, things like garlic, onion and chives are all toxic to your pooch, so it's important to avoid sharing dishes that contain these ingredients — including stuffing. Pumpkin pie and sweet potato casserole are some other dishes that should get a hard pass for your pet.

Although not listed on the above list, experts also say pets should avoid cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes due to their high levels of sugar, fat, salt and acid, that can be detrimental to a dog's health if consumed in large quantities. And always avoid letting your pet try anything containing the ingredient xylitol — a sweetener found in many food products that is extremely toxic to dogs.

Food Pets Can Safely Enjoy

If you do want to share with your dog on Thanksgiving, one rule of thumb is to stick with basic whole foods.

While you should always avoid feeding your dog turkey bones, white meat without bones or skin attached is the best choice for them. Other whole foods like green beans and sweet potatoes are also a safe and excellent source of nutrition for your dog. Just make sure there are no added ingredients like butter, sugar, oil, or seasonings.

For a sweeter treat, pups can chow down on a handful of cranberries — just be sure they're raw and not dressed up. Pumpkin is also a good choice as long as it's not in pie form and doesn't have any added sweetener, butter or oil.

Above all, it's important to keep your pets safe this holiday season and avoid any health scares or complications. So feel free to spoil them a bit this Thanksgiving with some treats from the table. Just double check first to make sure it won't land you both in a veterinarian's office this holiday season.